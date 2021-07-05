Registration for mass vaccination to begin Thursday, age limit 35

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 02:20 pm

Related News

Registration for mass vaccination to begin Thursday, age limit 35

The age limit for vaccine eligibility will be 35 and above which earlier were 40

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The registration for mass inoculation against Covid-19 will resume on Thursday (8 July), said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson Dr Robed Amin.

"The age limit for vaccine eligibility will be 35 and above which earlier were 40," he added at the daily virtual briefing on Covid-19.

Previously, DGHS stopped Covid-19 vaccine registration in the last week of April due to its crisis at home.

Since then only medical and dental students, university students, law enforcement personnel and expatriate workers have been able to register and get vaccinated on priority basis

Reportedly, some 72,80,131 people have registered for the coronavirus vaccine to date.

Of whom, 42,90,964 people received two doses and 58,20,015 got the first dose of Astrazeneca jabs.

Meanwhile, 2,237 people got double doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine while 71,008 awaiting the second dose.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,866 people by far.

Earlier, a total of 45 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine from the US and 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, arrived in the country on 2 July.

Bangladesh received the Moderna vaccine under the Covax facility and purchased the Sinopharm vaccine.

Currently, the country is providing the second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people on a limited scale.

Top News

Covid-19 Vaccination / covid-19 vaccine / Covid-19 vaccination drive / vaccine registration / Vaccine availability / Vaccine candidate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

21h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making