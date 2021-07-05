Registration for mass vaccination to begin Thursday, age limit 35

The registration for mass inoculation against Covid-19 will resume on Thursday (8 July), said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson Dr Robed Amin.

"The age limit for vaccine eligibility will be 35 and above which earlier were 40," he added at the daily virtual briefing on Covid-19.

Previously, DGHS stopped Covid-19 vaccine registration in the last week of April due to its crisis at home.

Since then only medical and dental students, university students, law enforcement personnel and expatriate workers have been able to register and get vaccinated on priority basis

Reportedly, some 72,80,131 people have registered for the coronavirus vaccine to date.

Of whom, 42,90,964 people received two doses and 58,20,015 got the first dose of Astrazeneca jabs.

Meanwhile, 2,237 people got double doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine while 71,008 awaiting the second dose.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,866 people by far.

Earlier, a total of 45 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine from the US and 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, arrived in the country on 2 July.

Bangladesh received the Moderna vaccine under the Covax facility and purchased the Sinopharm vaccine.

Currently, the country is providing the second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people on a limited scale.