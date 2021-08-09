Lockdown that hardly helped

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 10:49 pm

Related News

Lockdown that hardly helped

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 10:49 pm

So the latest bout of "lockdown" with all its purposeful meaning is finally over. For a straight 41 days, businesses were shut – although belatedly the apparel and later other export sectors were allowed to open a few days earlier – forcing the wheel of the economy to a grinding halt.

And what did we achieve at the cost of the economy? Have the death and infection rates slumped as people remained locked-up – at least on paper? Figures say nothing has changed since the day Bangladesh went into the lockdown. Deaths have remained above 200 a day for the last 16 days. And infection rate remains dangerously around 30% with minor daily fluctuations.

Then why have we taken off the lockdown? Because it is not possible for an economy like Bangladesh to keep its engines silent for an indefinite period.

But could this wisdom not dawn on us before and could we not avoid the lockdown that saved neither lives nor livelihoods?

It is now clear from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics figures that the previous lockdowns in FY20 and FY21 had dented the economy seriously. GDP growth almost came down to half of what was first claimed for FY20.

And this latest lockdown was imposed with the beginning of the new financial year FY22 and the first month of the fiscal year is almost lost with businesses taking fresh hits, the small and medium enterprises the most.

Bangladesh / Top News

lockdown / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets