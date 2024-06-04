Bangladesh sees 8% pneumonia death reduction in last 18 years

Pneumonia is one of the main reasons for death of under five years old children till now in the world as the government and other organisations' initiatives reduced its mortality rate by eight percent in the last 18 years in Bangladesh.

Experts said premature birth, malnutrition, low immunity, and pollution are the main reasons for pneumonia.

Sources said the number of deaths from pneumonia was about one lakh in ninety's decade as the death from the disease has decreased in phases.

They said the phenomena has been given special priority in Bangladesh and across the globe as well while the children are the most victims of the disease.

Two-year-old Sadi was very thin. He was suffering from pneumonia for about one and a half months. His mother Rafiza visited different hospitals, but he didn't recover. Even, Sadi was shifted to the ICU (intensive care unit) of Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the city's Shaymoli. Later, Sadi returned home after getting well.

Child Specialist at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Dr Saidur Rahman Shohagh said virus and bacterial infection in the lungs are the main cause of pneumonia.

'Stop Pneumonia', an organisation, is working across the globe to protect against pneumonia. It said pneumonia is one of the main reasons for the death of children and adults.

About 25 lakh people including about 6.72 lakh children died of pneumonia across the world in 2019, it said.

It also said air pollution is one of the main reasons for pneumonia and death.

Sources said about 7.49 lakh people died of air pollution across the world in 2019.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 8.8 lakh children aged under five died of pneumonia across the globe in 2017 accounting for 15 percent of the total death reasons of the same age group.

According to Research for Decision Makers (RDM) and Data for Impact (DI), about 24 thousand children aged under five died of pneumonia.

But, currently, the death rate has reduced due to proper initiatives of the present government and other stakeholders.

In line with the global goal, the death rate will have to be reduced to three per 1000.

Dr Shohagh said the hospitals and other health centers are giving more importance to children's treatment.

The doctors are giving instant treatment to the children as per the guideline of pneumonia if any child admits with the symptoms of cough and breath problems, he said.

The children are also being vaccinated for pneumonia officially, he added.

Dr Shohagh urged all to remain alert about their children and adult persons.