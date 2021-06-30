Army to be deployed during strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops, under the "Army in Aid to Civil Power Act"

File photo of patrolling army personnel/Courtesy
File photo of patrolling army personnel/Courtesy

The government has decided to deploy members of the Armed Forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Battalion Police to enforce seven-day countrywide strict restrictions set to begin tomorrow.
 
The Cabinet Division today issued a gazette notification announcing a set of rules and regulations to be imposed during the nationwide stringent lockdown from 1-7 July.

According to the notification, the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops, under the "Army in Aid to Civil Power Act", to ensure effective patrolling at the field level.

The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration will ensure the appointment of the required number of Executive Magistrates at the field level.

This time, however, there will be no movement passes, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

