Children at lower risk from Covid, vaccines should go to poor - WHO

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:36 pm

As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritize global sharing of Covid-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe Covid-19 disease, countries should prioritise sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring urgently needed supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been reported in younger men who received mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - but these were generally mild and responded to treatment, it said in a statement.

"As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritize global sharing of Covid-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said.

