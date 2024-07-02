Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders, WHO says

Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders, WHO says

A wounded Palestinian, who was evacuated from the European Hospital after the Israel army ordered Palestinians to evacuate the eastern part of Khan Younis, lies on a bed at Nasser Hospital, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis is virtually empty with staff and patients fleeing the facility after the Israeli army ordered residents in the surrounding areas to evacuate, a World Health Official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The hospital staff and the patients decided to already evacuate themselves," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the occupied Palestinian territories, adding that just three patients remained. "We plea the European Gaza hospital will be spared, will be non-damaged," he told the UN press briefing, speaking by video link from Jerusalem.

 

gaza hospital / evacuation / WHO

