Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for adults

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
09 November, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 10:37 pm

Related News

Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for adults

Reuters
09 November, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 10:37 pm
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Canada on Tuesday authorised the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years of age and older, Health Canada said in a statement.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat