Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for adults
Canada on Tuesday authorised the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years of age and older, Health Canada said in a statement.
Canada on Tuesday authorised the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years of age and older, Health Canada said in a statement.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.