West Bengal extends Covid restrictions till 15 July

The Indian state of West Bengal has extended the Covid-19 restrictions till 15 July to curb the transmission of the dreaded virus.

West Bengal government will allow gyms to reopen and relax curbs on markets and public transport, reports the Hindustan Times.

Govt and public offices may now allow 50% employees. Earlier it was 20%.

India on Monday reported 46,148 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.