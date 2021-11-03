93 cases in 24 hours: How Covid-19 is rearing its head again in China

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 11:19 am

Related News

93 cases in 24 hours: How Covid-19 is rearing its head again in China

Wednesday's tally is up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since 9 August at the peak of China's last major outbreak

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 11:19 am
People wearing face masks walk inside a subway station during morning rush hour, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China May 11, 2020. Photo :Reuters
People wearing face masks walk inside a subway station during morning rush hour, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China May 11, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues unabated in China, from where the disease is believed to have emerged.

The highly-infectious delta variant is hurtling across the country in the latest round of spikes despite the increasingly aggressive measures that local officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it.

On Wednesday, China recorded 93 fresh cases of Covid-19, setting another daily record.

Local infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces.

Eleven asymptomatic infections were also reported, according to National Health Commission, which are not added to the official tally.

This is up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since 9 August at the peak of China's last major outbreak.

Beijing reported nine new local infections, the most since 19 January.

Three more provinces detected cases - central Chongqing, Henan and Jiangsu on the eastern coast.

The fresh outbreak has so far been concentrated mostly in northern China.

With the latest daily caseload, China has recorded 631 cases of Covid-19 between 17 October and 2 November.

Meanwhile, officials in China said they are committed to maintaining the zero-tolerance Covid policy despite the flare-ups that are coming faster, spreading further and evading many of the measures that previously controlled it.

Temperature screening has been set up at entrances of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas and subway stations in Beijing, while a legion of personnel on the ground checks the health codes of visiting individuals on their mobile phones.

More than 33,000 visitors inside Shanghai's Disneyland were allowed to leave on Sunday only after their Covid test results came negative as one confirmed patient had visited the resort on Saturday.

As of yesterday (2 November), mainland China had 97,423 confirmed cases.

china / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club