51,667 fresh Covid-19 cases in India on Friday, 4.4% lower than Thursday

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:08 am

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 18th straight day it is below the 5% mark at 2.98%

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:08 am
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS

India's Covid chart continued to show improvement on Friday, with the country recording 51,667 cases, a marginal drop from Thursday's 54,069 figure.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 18th straight day it is below the 5% mark at 2.98%, reports the NDTV.

Active cases have decreased by 14,189 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 6,12,868. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 43rd consecutive day now.

Kerala contributed 12,078 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (9,844 cases) and Tamil Nadu (6,162 cases). 

Over two crore doses have been administered in the first 72 hours of the implementation of the new revised guidelines of the National Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Indian Health Ministry said.

