OPEC’s war chest for an energy transition is shrinking

War was good for OPEC last year. The group's haul was the highest since 2013, according to one measure — just, as it happens, not the most meaningful measure. A deeper look at OPEC's earnings reveals structural weaknesses and helps explain the oil exporter club's recent efforts to support prices — and why that is so important to de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

The Energy Information Administration publishes an annual estimate of OPEC oil export revenue, with the latest showing $888 billion for 2022, up 54% from 2021 and a shade over the total for 2014, when oil prices began their mid-decade crash. So much for nominal numbers. In real terms, OPEC's revenue was up 43% from 2021 — still not bad — but down almost a fifth from 2014. Now adjust for population: At $2,035 per capita, last year's figure was 30% below the level of 2014.

The estimate for this year's revenue implies $1,474 per head, down 28% in real terms and actually lower than at the beginning of the century.

Inflation, combined with relatively high population growth — OPEC's has expanded by more than half over the past two decades — stretch the obligations of those dollars. The other factor suppressing revenues is a drop in the number of barrels exported; while the amount increased last year, it remained below pre-pandemic levels and among the lowest of any year so far this century. Indeed, taking all factors into account, 2022's real per capita export revenue is less than in 2009, when global GDP shrank and nominal oil prices were almost 40% lower.

Rival production, most recently US shale, shrinks OPEC's space, both in terms of market share and influence over prices. While it has long been debated as to whether OPEC is a true cartel, the best argument that it is not is that the group periodically seeks new members in order to become a proper cartel. Such was the impetus for creating OPEC+ in 2016.

OPEC Classic, as it were, is dead. If Russia and a few other frenemies stopped showing up in Vienna, and the plus-sign disappeared, the remaining group would still exist but its ability to control prices, never solid after the 1970s, would be vastly diminished. Why else cross the Russian Rubicon in the first place? OPEC, or rather Saudi Arabia, can still inflict pain by flooding the market. But that carries horrid side effects in a group that relies on oil for more than half its overall export revenue (the median share among members last year was 77%).

The fine art of balancing export volumes with price to optimize revenue has become ever more difficult. An increasing number of OPEC members are well past their prime in terms of productive capacity anyway, hobbled variously by war, sanctions and mismanagement (see this). This undermines cohesion, a point brought out by the gap between haves and have-nots when it comes to per capita export revenue.

At the same time, new factors have crowded in, making the job of 'managing' the oil market even harder. US shale and the mainstreaming of clean technology provide relatively quick responses to higher oil prices, limiting their utility. China's judicious use of stockpiling deploys a kind of monopsony against OPEC's dreams of monopoly.