Lagarde leads chorus warning that inflation must be anchored

Bloomberg Special

Enda Curran and Claire Jiao, Bloomberg
02 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Lagarde leads chorus warning that inflation must be anchored

Policymakers cautioned that hopes for a quick cooling in inflation pressures next year may prove premature. More than a dozen central bankers gathered in a conference in Bangkok organized by the Bank of Thailand and the Bank for International Settlements. Climate change, geopolitics and shifting population growth mean prices may remain elevated for longer

Enda Curran and Claire Jiao, Bloomberg
02 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 07:19 pm
ECB President Lagarde Sees Need to Ensure Inflation Returns to Target
ECB President Lagarde Sees Need to Ensure Inflation Returns to Target

Highlights:

  • Supply constraints, volatile inflation among key constraints
  • Central banks brace for 'greenflation,' climate change risks

The global economy may be headed for a new era of volatile inflation, making it even more crucial to anchor expectations for where prices are headed, central bank governors warned Friday.

Policymakers cautioned that hopes for a quick cooling in inflation pressures next year may prove premature. More than a dozen central bankers gathered in a conference in Bangkok organized by the Bank of Thailand and the Bank for International Settlements. Climate change, geopolitics and shifting population growth mean prices may remain elevated for longer, they said.

That makes it even more crucial to hammer home a message to households and businesses that prices will be brought to heel. The danger of allowing inflation expectations to become unanchored would be even more damaging, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

"Given this exceptional uncertainty, what we central bankers have to do is actually deliver monetary policy that anchors expectations so those expectations remain moored to target," she said on a panel discussion.

"We need to signal to the public, to the observers, to the commentators, that in all scenarios inflation will return to our medium term target in a timely manner. This is the best we can do in the current environment," Lagarde said.

All eyes are on the final ECB meeting of the year on 14-15 Dec., when officials will decide whether to deliver a third straight interest-rate increase of 75 basis points, or moderate the pace to half point. In Asia, most central banks meeting on rates this month are widely expected to sustain monetary tightening.

First Test
Worries about enduring supply constraints peppered the discussions among officials. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said central banks are facing their first test in a new world of more variable inflation.

"If inflation is going to be even more variable, it makes the credibility of monetary policy more important than ever," he said. "We really need people to believe and understand that when inflation is away from target, which it will be more often, that it will come back."

Climate change should also factor into central bankers' outlook, not just because it can worsen price pressures but also because it will take "herculean effort" from authorities to overcome the financial challenges needed to address it, said World Bank's M. Ayhan Kose.

"The transition might be inflationary and even slightly stagflationary -- I stress might, we don't know yet. But for sure it is more costly if it's delayed and disorderly," said Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Central banks have aggressively raised interest rates this year in an effort to tame the worst inflation outbreak in decades. Prices are expected to ease next year due to slowing demand, falling commodity and food prices and favorable year-on-year comparisons.

Preemptive
"A preemptive, front-loaded and forward-looking interest rate response is very important to bring down inflation expectations," said Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo. The consensus for price gains in Southeast Asia's largest economy has cooled "swiftly" to 5.5% today from close to 7% four months ago, thanks to policy makers' aggressive rate hikes, he said.

"But we have, I would say, never faced such an important increase in global inflation," Agustin Carstens, who heads the Bank for International Settlements, told the conference. "The simultaneity of it is quite remarkable."

Low Inflation
In China -- where prices have been relatively subdued this year given Covid lockdowns remain a mainstay of pandemic policy -- officials are focused on growth, according to People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang.

Yi appeared at the conference in a video speech, saying that the central bank has a "pretty accommodative monetary policy in place to help with economic recovery and maximize employment." He said inflation will likely remain in a "moderate range" in 2023.

Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India's central bank warned that volatility could also mean prices return to a lower regime given growth headwinds that include aging populations, lower immigration, diminished fiscal room and deglobalization all mitigate against rapid economic expansion.

"We should be prepared to potentially go back to the low inflation regime," said Rajan, who's now a professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Still, worries about enduring supply shortages and blockages are among the more pressing medium term considerations that officials highlighted.

"Supply constraints have become front and center and there are grounds for thinking this is not necessarily temporary," Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said. "We would argue that supply considerations are likely to be at the forefront for some time to come."

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Analysis / Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

ECB President Christine Lagarde / Christine Lagarde / inflation / Global inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

35m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

4h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

4h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill