Stagflation is just what the economy needs

Bloomberg Special

Narayana Kocherlakota, Bloomberg
01 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Stagflation is just what the economy needs

Narayana Kocherlakota, Bloomberg
01 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:37 pm
Stagflation advocate?Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Stagflation advocate?Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

The US Federal Reserve's pitched battle with rising prices has given rise to widespread concerns about a possible return of stagflation — the combination of high unemployment and high inflation that afflicted the US in the 1970s.

Actually, a bit of stagflation is just what the Fed should be — and appears to be — aiming for.

Monetary policy acts with a lag: If a central bank wants inflation to be lower a couple years in the future, it must raise interest rates now, to generate the slack in consumer and labor demand needed to slow growth in prices and wages. The appropriateness of its policy should thus be judged on where it expects unemployment and inflation to be. It shouldn't, for example, plan to miss its targets in opposite directions – a policy prescription known as Qvigstad's criterion (after the Norwegian central banker Jan Qvigstad). 1 If unemployment remains elevated when inflation is already below target, monetary policy has been too tight, inflicting more economic pain than necessary.

Logical as this all might be, it has a perhaps surprising implication: If the Fed is doing its job right, it will push up the unemployment rate before inflation declines, and both will remain elevated until they reach their targets. In other words, in accordance with what Qvigstad recommends, the Fed should be seeking to achieve a period of stagflation.

Judging from the Fed's most recent economic projections, a small amount of stagflation is exactly what it's going for. The median forecast, which assumes appropriate monetary policy, puts inflation and unemployment about 0.3 and 0.4 percentage point above target, respectively, at the end of 2024. While Qvigstad's criterion offers no guidance on what the relative size of unemployment and inflation misses should be, it appears that the Fed views a roughly one-for-one trade-off as appropriate. 

Granted, the Fed's forecasts tell us nothing about how it might respond if the economic outlook worsens. If, for example, officials decide that supply disruptions will be more persistent than previously thought, will they stick to the one-for-one tradeoff — allowing, say, inflation to pass through 5% and unemployment to pass through 7% before they begin to return to their targets? How much stagflation is the central bank willing to tolerate? This is a crucial policy question that the Fed needs to answer publicly.

Narayana Kocherlakota is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at the University of Rochester and was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 2009 to 2015.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Stagflation / inflation / Fed rate hikes / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

12h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

13h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

15h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

2h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

2h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

4h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending