India state insurer doubles down on Adani amid short seller row

Bloomberg Special

Menaka Doshi and Saikat Das, Bloomberg
28 January, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

India state insurer doubles down on Adani amid short seller row

Menaka Doshi and Saikat Das, Bloomberg
28 January, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
  • State-owned LIC to pour $37 million more in Adani Enterprises
  • Fraud claims have sparked a $50 billion rout in Adani stocks

India's largest life insurer is plowing more money into Gautam Adani's flagship unit, undeterred by a short seller's fraud allegations that wiped out more than $50 billion of the conglomerate's market value in two sessions. 

State-controlled Life Insurance Corp of India is spending about 3 billion rupees ($37 million) as an anchor investor in a $2.5 billion new share sale by Adani Enterprises Ltd, according to a filing. The investment would add to its current holding of 4.23%.

LIC's investment signaled its vote of confidence in Asia's richest man and his beleaguered group on Jan. 25, which is facing its toughest test yet after US-based Hindenburg Research in its report earlier this week characterized its meteoric rise as "the largest con in corporate history." LIC is among 33 institutional investors coming in as anchors in the FPO, along with names such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC.

While the amount Mumbai-based LIC is investing is relatively tiny — considering it has almost 43 trillion rupees of assets under management at LIC — it marks a contrarian position to other domestic financial institutions that have little to no Adani investments. It also comes in the face of a contagion that hit stocks exposed to Adani Group, including LIC that plunged the most in more than a month on Friday in Mumbai. 

"LIC thinks contrarian," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment. "It has always minted money whenever there is market volatility. It doesn't receive money for short duration. It acts as long-only fund."

LIC, SBI savings at risk amid Hindenburg vs Adani? Here's what banks said

An email and text messages sent to the LIC chairman seeking comments on its Adani Group investments were not immediately answered. 

With over 250 million policy holders across India and assets under management as large as the nation's mutual fund industry, LIC is among India's systemically most important institutions. Its exposure to the Adani Group, known to be closely aligned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development goals, is also symbolic of the tycoon's political clout. 

LIC is an investor in five Adani companies, with stakes ranging from 1% to 9% that was worth a total of 722.68 billion rupees on Jan. 24 — just before the Hindenburg report was published.

Sweet on Adani
LIC has invested more in Adani group companies than mutual funds

Source: BSE Filings. Note: All shareholding is as of December 2022 filings
Source: BSE Filings. Note: All shareholding is as of December 2022 filings

No other Indian insurance company has any significant holding, as per December 2022 data filed with stock exchanges. Most mutual funds have largely stayed away from the group, despite some wild rallies seen by some of the stocks. Adani Enterprises for instance, surged over 1,900% in the last five years, trumping even the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla Inc.

The Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. LIC shares were offered at 902 rupees to 949 rupees apiece. Trading on the stock exchange is due to begin May 17.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
The Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. LIC shares were offered at 902 rupees to 949 rupees apiece. Trading on the stock exchange is due to begin May 17.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The high exposure of state-backed financial institutions "has implications for financial stability" and for the millions of Indians "whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system," Jairam Ramesh, a lawmaker with the opposition Indian National Congress party, said in a statement Friday. 

Adding Weight
The sell off triggered by Hindenburg's report may now be adding more weight to such concerns. The rout deepened Thursday, with some units like Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. tumbling by their daily limit of 20%. Adani Enterprises fell 19%.

The short seller has alleged that Adani Group was involved in "brazen" market manipulation, accounting fraud, used offshore shells for money laundering and siphoned from listed companies. The conglomerate has dismissed the report as "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations." It said it's also exploring legal action. 

Last week, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh acknowledged the lack of interest shown by domestic institutional investors.

"We understand mutual funds missed Adani growth stock rally," he said at a press briefing. "We should have communicated to mutual funds." 

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Global Economy

Gautam Adani / Adani Group / Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

4h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

7h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

1h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund