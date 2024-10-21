ZI Panna's name withdrawn from attempted murder case

Supreme Court's senior lawyer, ZI Khan Panna, was withdrawn from an attempted murder case by the plaintiff today (21 October).

The plaintiff, Md Baker, 52, came to the police station this morning with an application to remove the name of noted Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna from the case statement, said Daud Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khilgaon police station.

Md Baker said, "I work as a labourer. Frequent phone calls are disrupting my work. My employer will fire me if this continues. I filed the case through BNP-Jamaat lawyers; you can assume what you want." He previously told media that he does not know who ZI Khan Panna is or how his name came into the case documents.

Md Baker is the father of Ahadul Islam, a protester who was injured on 19 July in Dhaka's Meradia Bazaar area. He filed an attempted murder case against Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna, along with 179 others, with Khilgaon police station yesterday (20 October).

According to the case statement, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and activists of the 14-party alliance started shooting and throwing cocktails at the protestors.

Earlier in the day, ZI Khan Panna was granted advance bail in the case.