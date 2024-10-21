ZI Khan Panna granted anticipatory bail in attempted murder case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

ZI Khan Panna granted anticipatory bail in attempted murder case

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
ZI Khan Panna. File Photo: Collected
ZI Khan Panna. File Photo: Collected

Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Panna granted anticipatory bail in a attempted murder case. 

High court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the order today (21 October).

Youth shot in July protest: ASK chairman ZI Khan Panna sued in attempted murder case

Several lawyers including senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim, lawyer Ali Ahmed Khokon, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, lawyer Mohammad Hossain represented ZI Khan Panna in the court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the front row, Newaz Akbar Hossain (second from the right), CEO, and Ron Ahmed (third from the right), Co-founder of Bangladesh Blacklist, with guests and employees at the launching event.
In the front row, Newaz Akbar Hossain (second from the right), CEO, and Ron Ahmed (third from the right), Co-founder of Bangladesh Blacklist, with guests and employees at the launching event.

Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna, along with 179 others, have been accused in an attempted murder case in connection with the attack on a young protester on 19 July.

The case was filed by Md Baker, 52, father of Ahadul Islam, a protester who was injured on 19 July in Dhaka's Meradia Bazaar area. 

BLAST expresses concern over accusing ZI Khan Panna in attempted murder case

According to the case statement, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and activists of the 14-party alliance started shooting and throwing cocktails at the protestors. 

Top News

bail / court / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

25m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

35m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Now | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos