ZI Khan Panna granted anticipatory bail in attempted murder case

Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Panna granted anticipatory bail in a attempted murder case.

High court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the order today (21 October).

Several lawyers including senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim, lawyer Ali Ahmed Khokon, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, lawyer Mohammad Hossain represented ZI Khan Panna in the court.

Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna, along with 179 others, have been accused in an attempted murder case in connection with the attack on a young protester on 19 July.

The case was filed by Md Baker, 52, father of Ahadul Islam, a protester who was injured on 19 July in Dhaka's Meradia Bazaar area.

According to the case statement, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and activists of the 14-party alliance started shooting and throwing cocktails at the protestors.