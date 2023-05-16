Will keep polls-time govt in check: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Will keep polls-time govt in check: CEC

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:13 pm
Will keep polls-time govt in check: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the commission will exercise its full authority to keep the polls-time government in check and to ensure people's voting rights.  

"It is not our responsibility to look at any party. The laws that are supposed to be exercised on the government will be implemented," he said yesterday while briefing reporters after a meeting with the representatives of Krishak Sramik Janata League at the Election Commission building.

Calling on the parties to make the election participatory, the CEC said that the commission's main responsibility is to ensure whether voters are able to exercise their right to vote in a fearless and festive atmosphere.

"We all have to do our part in the election. I have talked about the political will of the government, which is extremely important for the polls to be successful," he added.

The CEC also said that the elections, so far held under the current commission, have been relatively orderly.

"I wouldn't say that the polls were absolutely flawless. However, we got sincere cooperation from the government and police," he said, hoping that the government will do the same in the upcoming national elections.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

11h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

11h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

2h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

4h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

7h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman