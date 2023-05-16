Will keep polls-time govt in check: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the commission will exercise its full authority to keep the polls-time government in check and to ensure people's voting rights.

"It is not our responsibility to look at any party. The laws that are supposed to be exercised on the government will be implemented," he said yesterday while briefing reporters after a meeting with the representatives of Krishak Sramik Janata League at the Election Commission building.

Calling on the parties to make the election participatory, the CEC said that the commission's main responsibility is to ensure whether voters are able to exercise their right to vote in a fearless and festive atmosphere.

"We all have to do our part in the election. I have talked about the political will of the government, which is extremely important for the polls to be successful," he added.

The CEC also said that the elections, so far held under the current commission, have been relatively orderly.

"I wouldn't say that the polls were absolutely flawless. However, we got sincere cooperation from the government and police," he said, hoping that the government will do the same in the upcoming national elections.