What we know about the case under which Salman, Anisul were arrested

Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were arrested today (13 August) from the Sadarghat area of the capital.

They were arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Business Standard.

The case was filed on 17 July over the killing of a Dhaka College student during the student protest demanding quota reform in government jobs.

Salman and Anisul were arrested as the instigators of the killing, police sources said.

Shobuj Ali, 26, a student of the 2018-19 academic year of Statistics Department of Dhaka College, was killed during a clash of protesters with activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League in the capital's New Market Area on 16 July.

Shobuj's elder brother Nurnobi filed the case against unidentified individuals the next day.

According to the case document, on 16 July around 4:15pm, while crossing the road from Dhaka College towards Globe Shopping Centre, "unidentified anti-quota protesters and activists of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir" attacked Shobuj indiscriminately with rods, sticks and other weapons.

Shobuj's body was left lying on the east side of the road in front of Dhaka College with severe injuries.

Later, pedestrians saw him and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, reads the case document.

Meanwhile, Chhatra League claimed that Shobuj was one of their workers and held a namaz-e-janaza in front of the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue.