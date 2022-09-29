‘We need specialised hospitals in upazilas, not mega projects’

The people of Bangladesh need specialised hospitals at upazila levels more than any mega projects, said Md Mujibul Haque, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

"We do not need underground railway lines, nor flyovers. We need a specialised hospital in every upazila to ensure medical support which is one of the most basic requirements for humans," he said while addressing as chief guest at the National Domestic Workers Conference in Krishibid Institution Auditorium on Thursday.

Campaign for Popular Education organised the event in collaboration with Oxfam to demand the protection of domestic workers, rights and their inclusion in Bangladesh's labour laws.

Mujibul Haque said, "Pay a visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital or Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. You will see patients lying like corpses on floors, in bathrooms, on balconies, and everywhere. Is it what it should be?"

"Why are big projects taken up when people do not have the most basic facilities?" he asked.

About the rights of domestic workers, he said, "I have not found any house owner in Dhaka who pays overtime or day-off to domestic workers although they work more than eight hours a day. No one does that, not even me. It is high time we addressed these issues."

Addressing the domestic workers, Mujibul Haque said, "Do not be disappointed. You have to raise your voice for your rights. Join and support organisations that work to protect your rights."

Speaking as the chief guest at the conference, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law, but to establish this, legal aid and justice must be ensured. Everyone should be aware and united to prevent deprivation, exploitation and torture of domestic workers. Law enforcement agencies, lawyers, and legislators need to be vigilant and play a supportive role."

He assured that if the proposal of a large project for the welfare of domestic workers is prepared and sent to the Ministry of Planning under the initiative of the Ministry of Labour, the government can consider it.

Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stressed changing the attitude toward household workers.

Several domestic workers who reside and work in different areas of the capital addressed the conference.

"Those who work in garments or offices have fixed wages. They get holidays, breaks, weekends and various allowances. But we don't," lamented Moyna Begum of Khilgaon, who has been working as a domestic help for last 15 years.

Shiuli Begum, domestic worker living in Mohammadpur's Rayer Bazar slum, said, "I struggled to survive during the pandemic as I'd lost my job. I had to eat once a day."

"So if we had a contract, fixed salary, fixed hours/days off, we could have avoided a lot of misery," she said demanding allowance and proper work contract.

Ruma Akhter, a domestic helper, said she did not have any training, so she had to accept what was paid. She participated in Oxfam's training programme for domestic workers and learned a great deal of skills as well as valid rights.

She urged all domestic workers to have knowledge of their jobs as well as be informed of their rights so they do not get exploited.

At the conference, Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general, Department of Labour, said that if a list of landless domestic workers is prepared and sent to the labour department, it will be sent to the local administration so that they can get assistance under the conditions of the respective projects.

Labour leader Abul Hossain, emphasising their organisation to implement the rights of domestic workers, said that as the country develops, the quality of life of domestic workers should also be improved.

Gono Shakkhorota Ovijan Executive Director Rasheda K Chowdhury said that if the issue is brought to the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she will seriously consider the issue as she did about tea workers.

She called on the government and ministries concerned to take necessary initiatives regarding domestic workers and donor organisations to come forward.