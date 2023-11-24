We know how to counter foreign countries: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

We know how to counter foreign countries: Momen

The national elections will be fair and peaceful. People are eager to vote, said the minister.

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 06:47 pm
File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

If foreigners give good advice, they will be accepted otherwise they will be resisted, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"If foreign countries turn against us, we also know how to counter them. We are a resilient nation. Even in 1971, many foreigners were not in our favor. But we won. So, don't be afraid," the minister told a press briefing after offering Jummah prayers at Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine in Sylhet on Friday (24 November).

The minister said the situation in the country is good now.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The national elections will be fair and peaceful. People are eager to vote.

"We have done a lot in the last 15 years. Now it's a test for us. Hope you will help us pass," he added.

In response to a question about US' position on the election issue, he said, America is a very pragmatic country.

"America was not with us in 1971, but after victory America gave us support for UN membership. We are hoping that they will support Bangladesh after forming the government like in the past."

Urging BNP to come to the polls, he said, if BNP has any passion for the people, wants to please the people, then it should take part in the elections without burning. People will decide who they will vote for.

The minister said the government does not resign during elections in any country in the world. Elections are also held in America under the ruling government. The same will happen in Bangladesh. And the election will be fair.

At that time, leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League were present with him.

Top News

Momen / US / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

7h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

8h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

10h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

23h | TBS World
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

2h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

21h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

22h | TBS Economy