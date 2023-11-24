We know how to counter foreign countries: Momen

If foreigners give good advice, they will be accepted otherwise they will be resisted, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"If foreign countries turn against us, we also know how to counter them. We are a resilient nation. Even in 1971, many foreigners were not in our favor. But we won. So, don't be afraid," the minister told a press briefing after offering Jummah prayers at Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine in Sylhet on Friday (24 November).

The minister said the situation in the country is good now.

"The national elections will be fair and peaceful. People are eager to vote.

"We have done a lot in the last 15 years. Now it's a test for us. Hope you will help us pass," he added.

In response to a question about US' position on the election issue, he said, America is a very pragmatic country.

"America was not with us in 1971, but after victory America gave us support for UN membership. We are hoping that they will support Bangladesh after forming the government like in the past."

Urging BNP to come to the polls, he said, if BNP has any passion for the people, wants to please the people, then it should take part in the elections without burning. People will decide who they will vote for.

The minister said the government does not resign during elections in any country in the world. Elections are also held in America under the ruling government. The same will happen in Bangladesh. And the election will be fair.

At that time, leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League were present with him.