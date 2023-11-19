Not an issue for Bangladesh if US imposes sanctions: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the United States can impose sanctions but it won't be an issue for Bangladesh.

In response to a question from reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (19 November), the minister remarked that America is a country that's all about sanctions.

"They [America] can impose sanctions. They are big people. But we will act as we do. We will act in terms of reality."

The US Department of State will begin implementing key actions from President Biden's Presidential Memorandum on "Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally."

Secretary of the US Department of State Antony J Blinken said on Thursday (16 November) those who threaten, intimidate, attack union leaders, labour rights defenders and labour organisations will be held accountable.

He laid out five lines of efforts to proactively integrate and elevate workers' rights around the world, which includes engaging with various stakeholders of any country, working with multilateral institutions like the United Nations, with the G20, to promote labour rights and standards.

One of the lines of efforts is steps like sanctions, trade penalties, and visa restrictions.

"We will work to hold accountable those who threaten, who intimidate, who attack union leaders, labour rights defenders, labour organisations – including using things like sanctions, trade penalties, visa restrictions – all the tools in our kit," said Blinken.

Reporters drew Momen's attention to the matter. In response, the minister said, "We cannot become America in a day. They [the United States] think that Bangladesh will become America in just one day. It is quite surprising when they talk so big."

Comparing the economic development of Bangladesh with America, the foreign minister said, "We know about the economic development of America. In that aspect, our workers are much better than America. Now their [United States] income per capita is $65,000. And ours is $2,800. Compared to them, our workers are doing very well. They should know about our process."

Asked whether there will be new trade sanctions from the United States, Momen said, "I don't know. That is another country's jurisdiction."