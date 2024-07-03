Govt eyes to generate electricity from hydrogen by 2035: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Govt eyes to generate electricity from hydrogen by 2035: PM Hasina

The premier hoped that the 1,200-megawatt first unit of the 2,400-megawatt Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will go in commercial production by the end of this year

BSS
03 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:54 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the parliament on 3 July 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the parliament on 3 July 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (3 July) told the parliament that the government is mulling electricity production from hydrogen and ammonia alongside the production of solar and wind power in the country. 

"It is expected that it would be possible to use hydrogen energy on pilot basis in the country by 2035," she said replying to a question from Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman (Sylhet-3).

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury tabled the question-answer session in the House.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The prime minister said a cell has been formed at the Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) under Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) to collect the results of ongoing research and the data of the activities undertaken in the developed world over sustainable and reliable methods of producing hydrogen as energy. 

The cell will design a project proposal after receiving reliable information in this regard, she added. 

Besides, the premier hoped that the 1,200-megawatt first unit of the 2,400-megawatt Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will go in commercial production by the end of this year.

A target was set to generate 40% electricity from clean energy (renewable) by 2041 in the country, she added.

Replying to separate questions from ruling party lawmakers, Alauddin Ahmmad Chowdhury (Feni-1) and Farida Yasmin (Woman Seat-35) regarding Asrayan Project and beneficiaries, the prime minister said a total of 8,67,977 (8.68 lakh) landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated under the Ashrayan project.

She said the total number of beneficiaries is more than 43.39 lakh. "So far 58 districts and 464 upazilas have been completely freed from the landless and homeless people. Five divisions -- Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi -- are now completely freed from landless and homeless people. That means, there are no landless homeless people in all these districts, upazilas and divisions," she added.

In response to another query from AL lawmaker Ali Azam (Bhola-2), the Prime Minister said the government is committed to ensuring justice based on equality for all, irrespective of the rich and poor, and establishing justice in society by making visible improvements in the judiciary system.

She said the present government has been relentlessly working to establish the rule of law in the country by assuring fair trial to alleviate the suffering of the people seeking justice.

A total of 1,429 judges were recruited in lower courts since 2009, she added.

Answering to a question from AL lawmaker SM Ataul Haque (Satkhira-4), the prime minister said the allocation for the social safety sector has been increased by 9.12 times from Tk13,845 crore in the 2008-09 fiscal year to Tk1,26,272 crore in the current fiscal year of 2023-24, which is 16.58% of the total national budget. 

Top News / Energy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / hydrogen / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

6h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

1h | Videos
Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

2h | Videos
Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

2h | Videos
Israeli generals are asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, what is Netanyahu saying?

Israeli generals are asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, what is Netanyahu saying?

1h | Videos