Water levels in 76 rivers rise, 29 fall

Water levels at 76 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 29 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored stations, four river stations have been registered steady while water levels at 19 stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa, Hatia, Chilmari and Fulchari, the Jamuna at Bahadurabad, Sariakandi, Kazipur,Serajganj and Porabari, the Dharla at Kurigram, the Ghagot at Gaibandha, the Surma at Kanaighat, Sylhet and Sunamganj, the Kushiyara at Amalshid and Shcola, the Khowai at Balla, the Old Surma at Derai and the Someswari at Kalmakanda are flowing above danger level by 23 cm, 102cm, 52cm, 51cm, 47cm, 51cm, 43cm, 34cm, 20cm, 44cm, 32cm, 115cm, 55cm, 40cm, 184cm, 63cm, 115cm, 102cm and 92 cm respectively.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9am Monday, the bulletin added.

A total of 242 millimeters (mm) rainfall was recorded at Chattogram, 175mm in Parshuram (Feni), 155mm at Rangamati, 146mm at Teknaf, 100mm at Cumilla, 92mm at Narayanhat (Chattagram), 95mm at Bandarban, 90mm at Panchpukuria (Chattogram) and 88mm at Cox's Bazar.