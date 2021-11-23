Wall collapses in Chattogram port; 2 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:14 pm

Two people have been injured after a 60-feet wall adjacent to the Chattogram port yard suddenly collapsed.

The accident happened on Tuesday at the overflow yard of Chattogram port injuring two men – Selim and Kalam.

The port's Security Division Deputy Director (Operation) Major Wahidul Haque said, "The accident took place during the demolition of an old building in the port."

"A part of the building collapsed and fell on the tin-shed shop outside the walls. A part of the wall also collapsed when that happened," he told The Business Standard.

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Police Station sub-inspector Mohammad Habibur Rahman said, "One of the injured had a rod pierced through his leg. He has been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment."

"The other man was hit in the head. He has been given first aid," he added.

