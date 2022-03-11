Visitors throng Pre-Ramadan Exhibition in Chattogram

The Pre-Ramadan Exhibition at the Radisson Blu Bay View in Chattogram gained momentum on Friday with an overwhelming number of customers thronging various fair stalls on Friday.

The three-day exhibition is showcasing products in stalls of small and medium women entrepreneurs, including local and foreign brands' dresses, jewellery, cosmetics, home decoration items, shoes, and mehndi.

The women of Chattogram mostly crowded the jewellery and mehndi design stalls at the fair that started on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Saturday.

Entrepreneurs at the fair said jewellery is selling the most where most visitors were women.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

About 70 entrepreneurs, 95% of them women, are taking part in the exhibition organised by M&M Business Communications, showcasing different brands from home and abroad.

On Friday, women flocked to the fair with their families. Many of them crowded the mehndi design stalls to decorate the hands of their children with mehndi.

A visitor, Jannatul Nayeem, said one can buy all kinds of products under one roof at this exhibition. "The assortment of stalls is good and the jewellery is very attractive."

Amina Sultana Lucky, owner of Jahan Collection, said, "I started my business in 2016 with only Tk2,000 in capital. Now, 25 workers make a variety of women's dresses for me and I am getting a great response from buyers on the first day."

Humaira Islam, proprietor of Marwa Creation participating in the fair, said such fairs have not been held for a long time because of the Covid pandemic. This exhibition is connecting entrepreneurs to new buyers.

Manzuma Murshed, CEO of M&M Business Communications that organised the exhibition, said, "We could not organise the pre-Ramadan exhibition for the last two years due to the pandemic and women entrepreneurs incurred huge losses. Hopefully, this exhibition will play a positive role in reviving their businesses. Buyer turnout will increase at the exhibition on Saturday and the exhibition has been organised in compliance with hygiene rules."

The exhibition will end at 11pm today. Marking different occasions including Eid and Pre-Ramadan, M&M Business Communication has so far organised 20 exhibitions in the port city. Daily newspaper The Business Standard is the media partner of the exhibition.