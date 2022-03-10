Women entrepreneurs showcase products at Ctg Pre-Ramadan Exhibition

Female entrepreneurs and fashion designers are showcasing their products at a three-day long Pre-Ramadan Exhibition in Chattogram city.

Chattogram-based M&M Business Communications is organising the fair featuring dress, jewelry, cosmetics, home décor, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and local brands.

Chattogram Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President Monowara Hakim Ali inaugurated the exhibition at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

Women along with their families were seen visiting stall to stall at the fair. Alongside the shopping, women and children are taking Mehedi Alpana from the Mehedi Design Stall.

The exhibition draws crowds of shoppers on the first day on Thursday. Buyer turnout will increase at the exhibitions on Friday and Saturday, said the entrepreneurs and organisers.

A total of 70 stalls, of which around 95% of female entrepreneurs are showcasing products at the exhibition which will end on March 12. The fair will remain open from 11 am to 11 pm.

Amina Sultana Lucky, proprietor of Jahan Collection, said, "I started the business in 2016 with Tk2,000. Now 25 workers make different designs of attires for women. The fair helps create new buyers. I am getting a good response from the buyers on the first day."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

Model and actress Sumya Zafar Suzena, who owns Suzena's Closet, said, "I collect various products for women including Abaya and hijab from Dubai as there are many buyers of these products in Chattogram."

Humaira Islam, proprietor of Marwa Creation, said such fairs had not been arranged for a long time due to Covid pandemic. This exhibition is creating a connection between entrepreneurs and new buyers.

Saba Islam, Founder & CEO of Bliss Home, said, "I am getting good response from the buyers in this exhibition. Hopefully, we will get new buyers in this city."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

Popy Mirza, a visitor at the exhibition, said this exhibition has the opportunity to buy all kinds of products under one roof. The collection of different stalls is also good.

Manzuma Murshed, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications, said the exhibition's 2020 and 2021 editions could not be held due to the pandemic. However, this year's exhibition is being held maintaining recommended health guidelines.

"The exhibition prompted huge enthusiasm among the participating female entrepreneurs and we believe it will play a positive role in boosting trade and entrepreneurship," she added.

The English daily The Business Standard is the media partner of the event.