US slams cancellation of Odhikar’s registration

The US Embassy in Dhaka has criticised the government's move to deny registration renewal of rights organisation Odhikar.

In a Twitter post Friday, it condemned the action and said "People should be free to promote human rights freely and without fear of retaliation."

"Civil society organisations strengthen democracy. #OHCHR states everyone has the right to promote and strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms. People should be free to promote human rights freely and without fear of retaliation. #odikhar," reads the full tweet.

The NGO Affairs Bureau of the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the registration of Odhikar on 6 June.

The rights body applied for a 10 years extension of its registration to the NGO Bureau after its registration expired in 2015.