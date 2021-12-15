Rumour of visa revocation baseless: Aziz Ahmed

Former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed on Wednesday said the claim of US authority revoking his visa is baseless and false.

General Aziz reportedly did not receive any call or mail from the US authority about visa revocation.

A vested quarter is spreading rumors purposefully about his visa revocation, he told The Business Standard.

Recently a number of media outlets reported that the former army chief had his visa revoked by the US authority and was notified about it through a letter.