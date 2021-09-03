US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Chennai route start from 5 Sept

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:46 pm

Related News

US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Chennai route start from 5 Sept

Passengers with all kind of visas except travel visa can currently travel to India under the Air Bubble agreement

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:46 pm
US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Chennai route start from 5 Sept

US-Bangla Airlines will start operating flights on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route under the Air Bubble Agreement after maintaining the Covid-19 health protocols from Sunday.

As per the Indian Civil Aviation guidelines, passengers will have to submit Covid-19 negative test report that is conducted within the 72 hours of traveling.

Besides, after landing at Chennai, commuters have to undergo molecular tests at their personal expenses.

Passengers with all kind of visas except travel visa can currently travel to India under the Air Bubble agreement.

Flights of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka for Chennai at 1:30am every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday and will land in Chennai at 12:40pm in local time.

The return flights from Chennai will leave at 1:30pm on the same day and land in Dhaka at 4:30pm.

Including all taxes and surcharges, US-Bangla Airlines has fixed a minimum fare of Tk12,399 for a one-way flight from Dhaka to Chennai and the return fare will be Tk19,893.

Top News

US-Bangla Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends