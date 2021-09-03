US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Chennai route start from 5 Sept

US-Bangla Airlines will start operating flights on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route under the Air Bubble Agreement after maintaining the Covid-19 health protocols from Sunday.

As per the Indian Civil Aviation guidelines, passengers will have to submit Covid-19 negative test report that is conducted within the 72 hours of traveling.

Besides, after landing at Chennai, commuters have to undergo molecular tests at their personal expenses.

Passengers with all kind of visas except travel visa can currently travel to India under the Air Bubble agreement.

Flights of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka for Chennai at 1:30am every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday and will land in Chennai at 12:40pm in local time.

The return flights from Chennai will leave at 1:30pm on the same day and land in Dhaka at 4:30pm.

Including all taxes and surcharges, US-Bangla Airlines has fixed a minimum fare of Tk12,399 for a one-way flight from Dhaka to Chennai and the return fare will be Tk19,893.