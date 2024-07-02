Food delivery platform 'Foodi' starts its journey

Corporates

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:31 pm

Related News

Considering the importance of time in modern Bangladesh, the new addition to the food delivery business is "Foodi", a subsidiary of US-Bangla Airlines started its journey.

Foodi is a completely domestic food delivery service company based in Rider, reads a press release.

The debut of Foodi, an online food delivery platform, will be able to meet the expectations of the modern-minded.

Foodi is committed to empowering the educated youth society, which is playing a vital role in eliminating unemployment in the country. This online platform will play a role in the development of the digital economy of Bangladesh.

There is a plan to gradually expand Foodi to all the district cities starting from the capital Dhaka. At present, Foodi has already started operations in commercial capital Chattogram, tea city Sylhet, beautiful city Rajshahi, eastern dandy Narayanganj, port city Khulna, world's longest beach district Cox's Bazar, capital's neighbouring district Gazipur and Savar. More than 4,000 restaurant and shop partners have already connected with the Foodi platform as delivery partners with a supply of lakhs of items.

Foodi offers 24-hour food delivery services in the heart of the capital, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Tejgaon and Badda. The initiative of 100% of the domestic entrepreneurs is the emergence of foodi food delivery in a short time, relatively low cost, tasty food products are constantly being supplied by a bunch of educated young riders.

To make special days more special, gifting fresh flowers to loved ones has become a new culture. Foodi has brought a new facility of domestic and foreign flower delivery.

Foodi is looking forward to moving forward with planning and implementation. The food delivery business Foodi has more than 1,000 own riders and more than 500 freelance riders connected.

Apart from expanding the service across the country, Foodi is always committed to providing the best service and innovation to the users. Foodi is working tirelessly with restaurant, shop and rider partners to serve customers.

