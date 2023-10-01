US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter in Dhaka

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter is now in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit.

She is scheduled to meet with government officials to discuss consular issues.

The official visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan before her arrival in Dhaka.

The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, said the US Department of State.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," said the Spokesperson at the US Department of State.