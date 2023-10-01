Rena Bitter discussed US student visas for Bangladeshis during Dhaka visit: US Embassy spokesperson

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter has discussed student visas for Bangladeshis who would like to study in the United States, US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said today.

"Today, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter met with Acting Foreign Secretary, Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam. They discussed interest in student visas for Bangladeshis who would like to study in the United States, consular assistance to US citizens in Bangladesh, and US efforts to reduce visa interview wait times," Bryan Schiller told the media.

Rena Bitter is currently in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit.

The official visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan before her arrival in Dhaka.

The assistant secretary will meet with embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, according to the US Department of State.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," said Bryan Schiller.