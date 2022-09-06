Unresolved issues with India can be solved through discussions: PM

Describing India as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the existing problems between the two neighbouring countries could be solved through discussions.

She said this responding to queries from Indian journalists at a reception-cum-dinner hosted in honour of the premier by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India at Bangladesh House here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen on the matter.

Quoting the premier, he said, "India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India."

She said Bangladesh has separate relations with India beyond the political one which was rooted in extending complete cooperation with Bangladesh during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

"We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion," she said.

The Prime Minister reached here this morning on a four-day state visit from September 5-8.