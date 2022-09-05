Frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close partnership: Jaishankar

Bangladesh

05 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close partnership: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister  S Jaishankar on Monday met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

The meeting was underway at her place of residence (ITC Maurya) till the time of filing this report. 

In a twitter post, Jaishankar said he was delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighborly partnership," he wrote. 

The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

A red carpet was rolled out as the Bangladesh premier arrived here on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

On arrival at Palam Airport at 11:40am local time (BD time 12:10pm) the premier was received by State Minister for Railways and Textiles of India Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran.

A group of women, clad in saris, danced and played music to greet the Bangladesh leader at the airport.

From the airport Sheikh Hasina drove in a ceremonial motorcade to ITC Maurya, where she will be staying during the visit. The streets along the route were decked with national flags of Bangladesh and India. Portraits of Hasina and Modi were also installed along the way.

The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbours seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges.

