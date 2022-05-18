Unqualified Hajj pilgrims under govt management to get deposits refunded

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Unqualified Hajj pilgrims under govt management to get deposits refunded

TBS Report 
18 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Hajj pilgrims registered under government management – people who are ill, aged over 60-years-old and dead – will get their deposits refunded.

However, pilgrims who will be replacing these entries will not be allowed to adjust their payments with the deposits made by those before them. 

They will have to make fresh and full payments of the package to complete registration and be able to for Hajj, reads an official press release.

Those eligible for the refund will have to visit www.hajj.gov.bd and apply to get their money back.

Earlier in April, following a decision taken by the government of Saudi Arabia, authorities in Bangladesh announced that people aged above 65 will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

Hajj flights are likely to start on 31 May from Dhaka for the Hajj rituals to start from 8 July.

This year, 31,000 people will travel on 75 flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the rest of the pilgrims will be transported by Saudia Airlines.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Hajj / Hajj Pilgirms / Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

5h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

6h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

25m | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

6h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists