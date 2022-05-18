Unqualified Hajj pilgrims under govt management to get deposits refunded

The Hajj pilgrims registered under government management – people who are ill, aged over 60-years-old and dead – will get their deposits refunded.

However, pilgrims who will be replacing these entries will not be allowed to adjust their payments with the deposits made by those before them.

They will have to make fresh and full payments of the package to complete registration and be able to for Hajj, reads an official press release.

Those eligible for the refund will have to visit www.hajj.gov.bd and apply to get their money back.

Earlier in April, following a decision taken by the government of Saudi Arabia, authorities in Bangladesh announced that people aged above 65 will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

Hajj flights are likely to start on 31 May from Dhaka for the Hajj rituals to start from 8 July.

This year, 31,000 people will travel on 75 flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the rest of the pilgrims will be transported by Saudia Airlines.

