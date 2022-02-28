UN peacekeeping missions celebrate International Mother Language Day 2022

The contingents of the Bangladesh Army engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in different countries of the world observed the Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day with due dignity on Monday (28 February).

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast on the occasion of the day, reads an ISPR press release.

In addition, wreaths were laid at the altar of martyrs and special prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyrs.