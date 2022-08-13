Two youths drown in Ctg’s Chaktai canal

Two youths drowned while bathing in Chattogram's Chaktai canal on Saturday.

The deceased are Mamun (18) and Hriday (13) of Bakalia area of the city.

Kafil Uddin, mobilising officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Chattogram Divisional Control Room, said, "The rescue team of the fire service rushed to the spot after getting information that two people drowned in the Chaktai canal. Local people rescued Hriday's body, and the fire service personnel recovered Mamun's body from the canal later."

"A group of youths were bathing in Chaktai canal at Khatunganj point at high tide. While jumping into the canal from the rooftop of a building, a rod entered Mamun's throat and Hridoy's leg got stuck in the plastic garbage under the water of the canal," said Md Abdur Rahim, officer in charge of Bakalia Police Station.