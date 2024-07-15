Two journos injured in ‘BCL attack’ at DU

Members of BCL with sticks on their hands near the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture. Photo: MD Belal Hossen/TBS

At least two photojournalists have been injured in attacks allegedly by the members of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University campus this afternoon (15 July).

The injured are The Daily Star's Senior Photographer Prabir Das and Daily Prothom Alo's Staff Photographer Dipu Malakar.

The photojournalists were hit by sticks near DU's VC Chattar while they were covering the students' protest, reported The Daily Star.

As part of their pre-declared programme, the anti-quota protesters gathered in front of Raju Sculpture this afternoon calling for the retraction of the Prime Minister's recent remarks on the issue.

Chhata League also called a counter programme at the same place at 3:00pm.

Over 100 students were injured in an attack on quota protestors allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Dhaka University campus when they gathered there to hold a rally.

