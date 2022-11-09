Two brothers killed in Gazipur road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

Two brothers killed in Gazipur road crash

UNB
09 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Two brothers killed in Gazipur road crash

Two brothers met a tragic end after a covered van ran over the motorbike they were on, in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon.

Al Amin, 32, and his younger brother Anik Hossain, 28, of Harinhati village under Kaliakair upazila.

Atikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Salna Highway police station, said elder brother Amin had bought the motorcycle after returning from Singapore around six months back.

The accident occurred in the afternoon as the covered van ran over the bike while it was taking a U-turn on Kaliakair-Nabinagar Road in Chandra area.

Amin died on the spot, while Anik was rushed to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex in a critically injured state. He succumbed to his injuries there.

Though the covered van was seized, its driver managed to flee. OC Atikur Rahman said legal action will be taken in this connection.

Gazipur / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

14m | Wheels
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

24m | Wheels
New generation of RJs, like RJ Tuli of ABC Radio believe FM station can bounce back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The fall of Dhaka's FM radios

1h | Panorama
Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

54m | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

15h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

17h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?