Two brothers killed in Gazipur road crash

Two brothers met a tragic end after a covered van ran over the motorbike they were on, in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon.

Al Amin, 32, and his younger brother Anik Hossain, 28, of Harinhati village under Kaliakair upazila.

Atikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Salna Highway police station, said elder brother Amin had bought the motorcycle after returning from Singapore around six months back.

The accident occurred in the afternoon as the covered van ran over the bike while it was taking a U-turn on Kaliakair-Nabinagar Road in Chandra area.

Amin died on the spot, while Anik was rushed to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex in a critically injured state. He succumbed to his injuries there.

Though the covered van was seized, its driver managed to flee. OC Atikur Rahman said legal action will be taken in this connection.