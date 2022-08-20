Vehicular movement to be restricted on Sunday

Transport

UNB
20 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:46 pm

Vehicles movement will be limited in the city's Press Club, Paltan and Zero Point areas tomorrow (Sunday) due to day-long political program at Bangabandhu Avenue tomorrow (Sunday).

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding traveling in those areas, says a senior officer of the DMP.

Bangladesh Awami League has organised a day-long political program at Bangabandhu Avenue in memory of those killed in the grenade attack on August 21.

On the occasion of this program, traffic will be limited in Press Club, Paltan and Zero Point areas of the capital to avoid traffic jams. As a result, diversion of transport movement will continue on the roads in the area from 9:00 am until the end of the program, the official said, requesting anonymity.

On 21 August in 2004, a grisly grenade attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally organised by the Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue.

At least 24 people, including Awami League women affairs secretary and late President Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman, were killed and 300 others were also injured.

Awami League and its associated bodies have been observe the day as the "grenade Attack Day" with elaborate programmes, including discussions.

On this occasion, politicians of the Awami League and its affiliated outfits will place wreaths at a makeshift altar in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday morning.

