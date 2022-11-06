PM to inaugurate 100 bridges tomorrow

Transport

BSS
06 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

PM to inaugurate 100 bridges tomorrow

BSS
06 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 bridges for traffic tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the newly-constructed bridges simultaneously from her official Ganabhaban residence tomorrow morning.

The government has constructed 100 bridges costing Tk 879.62 crore. Of the bridges, 45 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barisal division, six in Mymensingh, five each in Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Rangpur, two in Dhaka and one in Cumilla.

"The Prime Minister will gift the bridges to the countrymen. We are waiting for the auspicious occasion," the road transport and bridges minister told the media earlier.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said apart from making road communication smooth and easier by reducing travel time, the bridges will play a vital role in strengthening the country's economy.

Bangladesh / Top News

PM Hasina / bridges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

10h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together