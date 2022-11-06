PM to inaugurate 100 bridges tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 bridges for traffic tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the newly-constructed bridges simultaneously from her official Ganabhaban residence tomorrow morning.

The government has constructed 100 bridges costing Tk 879.62 crore. Of the bridges, 45 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barisal division, six in Mymensingh, five each in Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Rangpur, two in Dhaka and one in Cumilla.

"The Prime Minister will gift the bridges to the countrymen. We are waiting for the auspicious occasion," the road transport and bridges minister told the media earlier.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said apart from making road communication smooth and easier by reducing travel time, the bridges will play a vital role in strengthening the country's economy.