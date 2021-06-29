Metrorail authorities in violation of project contract terms: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Tuesday that the Metrorail authorities have violated the terms and conditions of their ongoing project that is causing all kinds of public suffering, including waterlogging in the city.

The waterlogging problem has come about due to the negligence of the Metrorail authorities, he said while visiting the capital Dhaka Metrorail project in Mirpur's Kazipara, Shewrapara, and Begum Rokeya Sarani.

The mayor said the Metrorail authorities did not abide by the terms and conditions of the project as given by the government with the required financial allocation. Even the construction material on the roads and drains at the construction sites had to be cleared by the city corporation, he said.

Mayor Atiqul said DNCC has undertaken a project of Tk 36 crore from its own funds to complete WASA's unfinished drainage system from Mirpur-10 to Shewrapara. Now, the tender bid for the project is in the final stage. The Metrorail or Elevated Expressway authorities under the DNCC area have to coordinate with DNCC in compliance with the project requirements.

Mentioning the inadequate existing drainage system, the mayor said the Metrorail authorities have to ensure that the roads, drains and footpaths are functioning properly. "We are working on short, medium and long term plans to reduce waterlogging and pollution in the city."

He also urged city folk to keep their houses and surroundings clean and to dispose of their garbage only in designated places.