Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route

The District Bus Owners and Workers union in Barguna went on an indefinite strike on Monday protesting extortion and assaulting some workers, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.

The strike began around 6am on Monday.

According to the transport workers, the leaders and activists of Barishal Rupatoli Bus Owners Association obstructed movement of buses in Bakerganj and they also demanded extortion.

They also beat up some workers of Barguna transport workers.

Protesting the incident, Barguna District Transport Workers union decided to go for the strike.

The union leaders also alleged that the Bus owners and worker of Barishal district stop the movement of buses of Dhaka-Barguna route using Barguna-Bakerganj road due to lack of route permit.

As a result, the bus on Dhaka-Barguna route has to take Mirzaganj and Amtoli ferry to travel to Dhaka from Barguna. Through the process, they have to need five hours more to go to Dhaka as well as deprived from the benefit of the Padma Bridge.