Commuters suffer as bus strike continues on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

Commuters suffer as bus strike continues on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route

On Saturday night, a Chapainawabganj transport worker traveling as a passenger on a Rajshahi-bound bus got involved in a dispute with the bus conductor over fare payment

UNB
30 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 12:31 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Bus services on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route remain suspended for the second consecutive day, following the alleged assault on a bus staff of Chapainawabganj.

Passengers traveling on this route are now facing trouble as many are forced to rely on battery-run auto rickshaws, which come with additional costs and extended travel times.

According to Chapainawabganj Transport Workers' Union President Saidur Rahman, the transport leaders of Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi were scheduled to sit at the office of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner around 11am today (30 October) to discuss the problem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Saturday night, a Chapainawabganj transport worker traveling as a passenger on a Rajshahi-bound bus got involved in a dispute with the bus conductor over fare payment.

The altercation escalated, and upon the bus's arrival in Chapainawabganj, the driver, helper, and a third person were reportedly assaulted, said Rafiqul Islam Pakhi, the acting general secretary of the Rajshahi Motor Workers' Union.

However, Saidur Rahman clarified that the dispute was actually between the conductor and a regular passenger, not a transport worker. This disagreement led to the suspension of bus services on the route starting yesterday (29 October) morning.

Top News

Bus Strike / Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj / transportation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

1h | Videos
Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

1h | Videos
Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

1h | Videos
Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

3h | Videos