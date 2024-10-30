Commuters suffer as bus strike continues on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route

Bus services on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route remain suspended for the second consecutive day, following the alleged assault on a bus staff of Chapainawabganj.

Passengers traveling on this route are now facing trouble as many are forced to rely on battery-run auto rickshaws, which come with additional costs and extended travel times.

According to Chapainawabganj Transport Workers' Union President Saidur Rahman, the transport leaders of Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi were scheduled to sit at the office of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner around 11am today (30 October) to discuss the problem.

On Saturday night, a Chapainawabganj transport worker traveling as a passenger on a Rajshahi-bound bus got involved in a dispute with the bus conductor over fare payment.

The altercation escalated, and upon the bus's arrival in Chapainawabganj, the driver, helper, and a third person were reportedly assaulted, said Rafiqul Islam Pakhi, the acting general secretary of the Rajshahi Motor Workers' Union.

However, Saidur Rahman clarified that the dispute was actually between the conductor and a regular passenger, not a transport worker. This disagreement led to the suspension of bus services on the route starting yesterday (29 October) morning.