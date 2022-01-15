Transport strike in Mymensingh from Sunday

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 10:13 pm

Transport strike in Mymensingh from Sunday

The Uttarancholiyo Malik-Sramik Oikyo Parishad (transport owners and workers association of Northern region) has called for a transport strike across the Mymensingh division from Sunday as their demands for repairing the Gazipur-Dhaka Road, among others, were not met within the stipulated time.

The districts which will be under siege are – Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona. As per the previous decision, mass transports from all these districts to Dhaka will not ply from Sunday for an indefinite period, said the transport sector leaders.

Mymensingh Zilla Paribahan Motor Malik Samity secretary general Mahbubur Rahman told The Business Standard that it takes only one hour or so to reach Gazipur from Mymensingh. But the duration becomes three to five hours causing passenger's sufferings from Gazipur to Mohakhali.

"The work of the expressway is progressing at a snail's pace while the road is severely dilapidated, causing much misery to the passengers and the vehicles are also getting damaged," he said.  

The association said that they have called for a blockade demanding solutions to the sufferings from Salna of Gazipur up to Tongi, part of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, hampering traffic movement and causing a rise in transportation costs.   

Earlier the Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mymensingh Zilla Motor Malik Samity formed the association under the banner of Uttarancholiyo Malik-Sramik Oikyo Parishad.

They held a press conference on 2 January where they set an ultimatum until 15 January to solve the issues and end the suffering of the people. 

As the authorities concerned did not take any step to solve the problems, they have called for a strike to realize their demands.   

Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway

