Dhaka-Mymensingh highway reopens as RMG workers remove blockade after 52 hours

The workers left the street after Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman assured them that they would get one month’s salary next Sunday

Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited continue blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over unpaid wages for 50 hours since the morning of 9 November 2024. This photo was captured on Monday, 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited continue blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over unpaid wages for 50 hours since the morning of 9 November 2024. This photo was captured on Monday, 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment factory workers of TNZ Apparels Limited Group have finally called off their protest demanding unpaid wages for two months and removed their blockade in the Maleker Bari area of Gazipur, allowing vehicles on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway to go to their destinations after 52 hours.

The workers left the street at around 2pm after Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman assured them that they would get one month's salary next Sunday, confirmed Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Nazir Ahmed.

He said Shafiquzzaman talked to the workers over the phone a little after 1pm today (11 November) and said the government will take responsibility and donate Tk6 crore by next Sunday to help pay their dues.

Gazipur Sadar upazila nirbahi officer, army officials, and officials of Gazipur metropolitan and industrial police were present at the time alongside protesting workers.

Shafiquzzaman invited a team of workers' representatives to Dhaka to sit with the authorities and hold discussions to reach an agreement on how and when their dues would be paid and their demands would be met.

"Your dues will be paid in phases. Discuss among yourselves and decide what to do. We are waiting," he said, urging the workers to withdraw the blockade.

The blockade – which started on Saturday morning (9 November) – had caused severe traffic disruptions in a 20-kilometre stretch on both sides of the highway, virtually disconnecting Dhaka from Tangail, Mymensingh and some other districts and leaving thousands of commuters reeling in massive tailbacks.

Long-route buses, private vehicles and different types of cargo vehicles were left stranded for more than 52 hours.

Yesterday, at least 30 other factories were shut down to prevent further unrest. Due to the blockade, at least 20 factories located in the area announced a holiday today as well.

The protesting workers, many of whom stayed on the road the whole day and overnight in shifts, had refused to withdraw the blockade until they were paid two months' arrears. TNZ Apparels Limited Group operates six apparel factories in the city's Maleker Bari area.

The tailbacks forced many - travellers and locals - to walk to their destinations. Passengers and drivers of the vehicles stuck in the tailback this morning had expressed much anger at the government and authorities' lack of effective measures to resolve the crisis.

"Everything must have a limit. An important highway has been closed for three days. But the authorities are doing nothing. This is absolutely unacceptable," said Mymensingh-bound Kalim Uddin as he tried to calm down his child on his lap.

Due to the heavy pressure of vehicles, gridlocks had also spread on the roads connected to the highway since last night, as well after Gazipur police started diverting traffic to these alternative routes.

However, the highway's tailbacks did not get longer, as many vehicles have been avoiding this route after learning about the blockade.

Gazipur / Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway / RMG / workers / blockade

