Traders worried as bodies found repeatedly in empty containers at Chattogram port

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
21 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Traders worried as bodies found repeatedly in empty containers at Chattogram port

The identity of the body recovered in Penang yet to be confirmed

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
21 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 01:41 pm
A truck carrying containers are seen near a Chinese flag at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
A truck carrying containers are seen near a Chinese flag at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

The identity of the dead body recovered last Friday (14 October) from an empty container transported to Malaysia's Penang from Chattogram is yet to be confirmed, officials of the Chattogram Port Authority and the operator of the container-carrying ship, Sinokor Merchant Marine, have said.

The mystery of the dead body can be unlocked after the deceased nationality is identified, they added. 

Incidents of finding dead bodies or alive human beings in empty containers shipped from Chattogram occurred at least four times over the past 10 years. But, the Chattogram Port Authority has not taken any visible measures to prevent such incidents.

With the carelessness of the authorities coming to notice, port users expressed their concern about the overall security system of the Chattogram Port. They also urged container depot owners, shipping agents and berth operators to strengthen their surveillance. 

"Such incidents are very sensitive for us. Instead of blame-game, we now need strong collaboration among all the authorities and should develop a system for preventing those in future," Khairul Alam Sujan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, told the Business Standard. 

He also suggested increasing security at the places where such incidents can occur.

What authorities say

The empty container carrying the body to Penang was taken from Sitakundu's BM depot – a subsidiary of Smart Group.

When contacted, Smart Group Executive Director Captain Moinul Ahsan told the Business Standard that the container was opened and checked while taking it out of the depot. "Some photos were also taken and sent to the concerned."

The container-carrying ship – Swasdee Atlantic vessel – is operated by Sinokor Merchant Marine.  Globe Link Associates is its local agent in Bangladesh.

Globe Links Associates Managing Director Moinul Haque Chowdhury told TBS, "We have learned that the Malaysian police are currently investigating the matter. A post-mortem was conducted after the body was recovered." 

"The police told our principal that they are maintaining confidentiality on the matter. When the investigation is over, they will contact their Bangladesh counterpart if necessary."

He further added that they wrote a letter to the Chattogram Port Authority on 18 October on the incident. 

When contacted, Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruk told The Business Standard that the Penang Port authorities are yet to inform them of anything officially.

"We will investigate the matter when we receive a formal letter. If the identity of the deceased is known, it can be confirmed from where the body is kept in the container." 

The secretary, however, said there is no room to question the security of the Chattogram Port by linking this incident.

Previous such incidents

One day in the middle of 2011, two men – named Deen Islam and Al-Amin – entered an empty container kept at Chattogram Port for sleeping after taking marijuana, officials familiar with the matters told The Business Standard. 

The container was taken to a Singapore port in the next five days and kept in the yard for another five days. When the container was opened, the port workers found Deen Islam dead and Al-Amin survivor.

In another incident in 2016, Indian police rescued a man alive from an empty container, shipped from Chattogram, at Visakhapatnam Port in India. Called Mohammad Rohan Hossain, he was about 30 years old.

In the next year, Chattogram Port staffers recovered a young man – named Babul Tripur – from a vacant container while loading a Singapore-bound ship. He was a depot worker. 

Empty containers remain unprotected 

The vacant container which carried the body to Penang started its journey from Sitakundu's BM Depot and entered the Chattogram Port on 4 October. Two days later, it boarded the ship and reached Penang on 9 October. Malaysian Police recovered the body on 14 October. 

"The container was in the Penang Port for five days. As it was not protected with a seal, the body could come into the container in many ways," said Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association. 

The mystery will be unlocked once the identity of the rescued is confirmed, he told The Business Standard. 

According to the association, the doors of containers carrying export-import goods are kept locked with seals, but those of empty containers are not. 

The vacant container doors are shut but not locked in any port across the globe, it said, adding that depot authorities themselves inspect the empty containers when they leave the depots.

In the case of Chattogram Port, containers from different depots come to the port gate, where they are checked again, and go to the ships.  However, the containers are not kept in the port yard. 

Top News

Chattogram Port / Container / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

4h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

5h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

17m | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

3h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

5h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning