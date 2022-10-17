Body found in container sent from Ctg to Penang

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 12:04 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A body was found in a container which reached Penang, Malaysia, from Chattogram port on 6 October.

The container reached Penang on 6 October, nine days after leaving from Chattogram port, reports Worldofbuzz.com.

The report states that it is speculated that the person was stuck in the container for days.

The photo of the dead body was circulated on social media which garnered various types of comments from netizens.

One person explained how terrifying being trapped in a container would be citing that his co-workers used to lock him in containers just as a joke.

However, some commented that it could be a case of human trafficking.

When contacted, Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said, "We are not yet aware of the matter. We are looking into whether such an incident has happened."

However, this is not the first time that people were found in containers going from Chattogram port to different ports of the country.

Earlier in 2016, the police rescued a young man from an empty container at Visakhapatnam port in India. The young man named Mohammad Rohan Hossain was about 30 years old.

In 2017, a worker of KDS Container Depot named Babul Tripur was rescued from a container by the security personnel of Chattogram port while loading the container on a ship bound for Singapore.

In 2011, Deen Islam entered an empty container at Chattogram port with his colleague Al Amin to sleep after consuming cannabis. On 1 April, a ship named Hansa Kaledo left Chattogram port for Singapore while they were still in the container.

Five days later the ship reached the port of Singapore. After the container remained in the port for five more days, the staff of the port's Passing Panjar Terminal recovered Deen Islam alive and recovered Al Amin's body.

