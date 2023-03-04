Tourist killed as 'Chander Gari' falls into ditch in Sajek

A tourist was killed and seven others were injured when a 'Chander Gari' ( a vehicle that usually carries tourists) fell into a ditch while returning from Sajek on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Fardin Hasan Bishal, 35, hailing from Dhaka's Shyampur.

The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.

The accident occurred around 5 pm when the Chander Gari reached the Khasrang Hill Resort area from Sajek's Konglak Hill, overturned, and fell into a ditch, said Nurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station.

Later, a team from the Bangladesh Army and police rescued the injured people and took them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex for treatment, added the OC.

The rescue operation is still going on till the filing of this report at 7:15 pm.