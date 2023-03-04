Tourist killed as 'Chander Gari' falls into ditch in Sajek

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:50 am

Related News

Tourist killed as 'Chander Gari' falls into ditch in Sajek

UNB
04 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A tourist was killed and seven others were injured when a 'Chander Gari' ( a vehicle that usually carries tourists) fell into a ditch while returning from Sajek on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Fardin Hasan Bishal, 35, hailing from Dhaka's Shyampur.

The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.

The accident occurred around 5 pm when the Chander Gari reached the Khasrang Hill Resort area from Sajek's Konglak Hill, overturned, and fell into a ditch, said Nurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station.

Later, a team from the Bangladesh Army and police rescued the injured people and took them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex for treatment, added the OC.

The rescue operation is still going on till the filing of this report at 7:15 pm.

Sajek / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

2h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

19h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

22h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

6m | TBS Stories
Thyroid can lead to infertility

Thyroid can lead to infertility

11m | TBS Health
How Athar Ali Khan became an international cricketer

How Athar Ali Khan became an international cricketer

16m | TBS SPORTS
The history of the Taka

The history of the Taka

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale