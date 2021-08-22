Top 10 most read articles

Looking back, the e-portal of The Business Standard generated readers in the thousands. On the two year anniversary, here are our most-read articles published online between August 2020 and 2021.

10 richest billionaires in the world in 2020

The list of the world's richest persons can vary from year to year depending on the net worth and financial performance. However, the richest people on the earth are not immune to Covid-19.

Countries with the highest rape incidents

Rape is an unlawful sexual activity, typically committed forcibly or under threat of injury, against a person's will.

World's top 5 highest paid CEOs of 2020

Every year the world keeps a close eye in the bank balance of the top CEOs to see who is are participating in the rat race or who has bagged how much wealth than the other. Apart from that, their intrinsic knowledge, wisdom, paycheques - are inspiration to many to look upto.

How Dileep Kumar became AR Rahman

Indian music maestro and virtuoso AR Rahman is celebrated across the world for his musical forte, having become one of the most famous music directors of present times.

The best 5 Dhakai Kacchi in town!

If you are asked to name a few signature food items of Dhaka city, Kachchi Biryani will be at the top of the list. For us Bangladeshis, Kachchi Biryani is another name for love. We will never get tired of eating it.

Top 10 richest monarchs in the world

Royalty, a word that comes with grandiose and embellished synonyms although the word doesn't carry the actual weight in the current world anymore. But certain monarchs are still ruling the world on wealth with or without authority.

SSC, HSC marks to carry no weight in university admission this year

Most public universities are mulling the issue of not taking into consideration the SSC and HSC marks in the first-year admission test, which used to carry weight in exams for the tertiary education enrolment.

'Decision on reopening educational institutions, HSC exams soon'

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the decision on reopening educational institutions and holding Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be announced soon.

Aynabaji ranked world's second highest rated film

The transcription site Amberscript.com has analysed the films made in 130 countries around the world and using their IMDb scores, worked out which have been the most highly rated in each.

Google, Amazon register for business in Bangladesh

Two of the world's largest tech giants Google and Amazon have obtained their Business Identification Number (BIN) from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) – a mandatory requirement for any business operating in Bangladesh.

